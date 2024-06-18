Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi Welcomes Sentencing of Passport Syndicate Kingpin

Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs, has expressed his approval of the sentencing of Arfan Ahmed, a Pakistani national convicted of corruption and bribing Home Affairs officials in Krugersdorp. Ahmed was convicted for his role in a passport syndicate that undermined South African laws by fraudulently obtaining passports for Pakistani nationals.

Ahmed was arrested in a sting operation in March 2022, involving the Counter Corruption Branch of Home Affairs, the Hawks, and Police Crime Intelligence. Following his arrest, a search of his home revealed multiple passports not legally possessed, leading to an eight-year prison sentence. Recently, the Krugersdorp Regional Court sentenced him to an additional 10 years for his role as the kingpin in the passport photo swap scheme, totaling 18 years of imprisonment.

The Home Affairs Department stated that the syndicate aimed to fraudulently obtain South African passports for Pakistani nationals who had no legal right to them. Ahmed collaborated with corrupt officials across Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Mpumalanga provinces. The department has since dismissed 12 officials involved in the scheme following disciplinary actions.

Minister Motsoaledi praised the courts for delivering a strong message that crime does not pay. He emphasized the detrimental impact of passport fraud on all South Africans, noting that such criminal activities have led to increased visa requirements for travel to countries like the United Kingdom.

“We’ve been waiting patiently for the sentencing of this kingpin for his role in the Krugersdorp passport syndicate. This is an illustration that in our unflinching commitment to uproot fraud, corruption, and all sorts of crimes bedevilling our country, we make sure that kingpins and their 'lieutenants' face the full might of the law,” said Motsoaledi.

He urged citizens to report any acts of crime to the nearest police station or Home Affairs officials and to avoid engaging in the illegal sale of identities. Reports of Home Affairs-related crimes can be made via the national anti-corruption hotline at 0800 701 701 or by emailing report.corruption@dha.gov.za.