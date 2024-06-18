Daring Railway Escape: Fraud Accused Nabbed After Jumping Off Train

In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended one of the three fraud accused who made a daring escape by jumping off a moving train. The arrest took place near Ekdil railway station early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, Mohammad Anees, along with Rehan Farooqui and Aqeel Ahmed, managed to flee while being escorted from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh to Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident occurred between the Etawah and Ekdil railway stations during their transit remand. The trio made their escape around 5.20 a.m. on Monday, officials detailed.

The arrested individual, Mohammad Anees, was produced before a local court in Etawah. Following the court's approval, he will be handed over to Maharashtra Police. The search operation for the remaining two accused is still underway. Authorities revealed that the men are involved in numerous criminal cases, including fraud and document tampering.

