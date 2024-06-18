Left Menu

Daring Railway Escape: Fraud Accused Nabbed After Jumping Off Train

One of three fraud accused who jumped off a moving train to escape custody was apprehended near Ekdil railway station. The trio, on transit remand, escaped while being taken from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra. The search continues for the other two accused.

Updated: 18-06-2024 17:36 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended one of the three fraud accused who made a daring escape by jumping off a moving train. The arrest took place near Ekdil railway station early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, Mohammad Anees, along with Rehan Farooqui and Aqeel Ahmed, managed to flee while being escorted from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh to Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident occurred between the Etawah and Ekdil railway stations during their transit remand. The trio made their escape around 5.20 a.m. on Monday, officials detailed.

The arrested individual, Mohammad Anees, was produced before a local court in Etawah. Following the court's approval, he will be handed over to Maharashtra Police. The search operation for the remaining two accused is still underway. Authorities revealed that the men are involved in numerous criminal cases, including fraud and document tampering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

