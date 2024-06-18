Estonian Professor Jailed for Spying for Russia

In a significant development on Tuesday, a university professor in Estonia was handed a prison term for espionage activities linked to Russia. Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian national, was sentenced to six years and three months by the Harju County Court for gathering sensitive information on Estonia's defense and security apparatus and relaying it to Moscow.

Morozov, who held academic positions at the University of Tartu, Estonia's most esteemed institution, was arrested in January. The court found him guilty of undermining Estonia's security by furnishing Russia with critical insights into the Baltic nation's political landscape and its diplomatic ties, especially concerning the European Union and NATO.

Estonian authorities noted a rise in espionage and electronic warfare activities allegedly perpetrated by Russia, reflecting deteriorating relations. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called for robust counteractions against what she described as Russia's 'shadow war' against the West. This case adds to over twenty previous espionage incidents, marking a persistent threat to Estonian sovereignty.

