Brothers Electrocuted While Saving Aunt in Baran District

Two brothers in Baran district died while attempting to save their aunt, who was electrocuted while charging her mobile phone. The incident occurred due to an illegal electricity connection. The aunt is in stable condition, while a case of accidental death has been lodged by the police.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:53 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two brothers, Kapil Kashyap (35) and Dharmendra (21), were electrocuted while trying to rescue their aunt, Chandani Kashyap (33), in Kabathana town, Baran district. She had suffered an electric shock while charging her mobile phone, police reports confirm.

The accident took place around 8 am when a naked wire in the charger delivered a shock to Chandani. Hearing her screams, her nephews rushed to help but also sustained fatal shocks and died on the spot. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, both were declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the house had an illegal electricity connection. Subsequently, police have lodged a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the bodies to the family after post-mortem.

