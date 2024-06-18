Left Menu

Johan Floderus Freed: Swedish Diplomat's 2-Year Ordeal Ends in Prisoner Swap

Johan Floderus, a Swedish EU diplomat, was released after being held for two years in Iran. His release came as part of a prisoner swap mediated by Oman, exchanging Floderus and Saeed Azizi for Hamid Nouri. Floderus expressed relief and joy upon returning to his family and fiancée.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Johan Floderus, the Swedish EU diplomat who was detained in Iran for two years, was released in a dramatic prisoner swap orchestrated over the weekend. Floderus, along with fellow Swedish citizen Saeed Azizi, returned to Sweden in exchange for Hamid Nouri, an Iranian convicted of war crimes in Stockholm.

Arrested in April 2022 at Tehran airport while on vacation, Floderus spent months in detention before his family and media made his plight public. 'After two long years, I am finally a free man,' he told Swedish media, expressing relief and happiness at reuniting with loved ones.

The swap occurred as the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Adha, with mediation by Oman. The release highlighted ongoing tensions and the use of foreign nationals as bargaining tools in geopolitical negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

