Fire Breaks Out at Novo Nordisk Office in Denmark
A fire erupted on Tuesday at an office building rented by Novo Nordisk in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The fire, confined to the roof, has been brought under control by the fire brigade and police. The building is not Novo Nordisk's head office. Local authorities were quick to respond.
A fire broke out on Tuesday at a Novo Nordisk building in in Denmark, the pharmaceuticals giant told Reuters.
"We can confirm that a fire broke out this afternoon in the roof of an office building rented by Novo Nordisk on Krogshojvej in Bagsvaerd," Novo's spokesperson said, adding that the building in question was not the company's head office. "The fire brigade and police are on site and the fire is now under control," Novo added.
Local police had responded to a fire on Krogshojvej in Bagsvaerd, some 13 kilometres northeast from Copenhagen central, the Copenhagen police said on social media platform X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Assaulted in Copenhagen
Shocking Attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen
Danish Prime Minister Assaulted in Copenhagen: Arrest Made
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Central Copenhagen