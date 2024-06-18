Haryana Police ASI Found Dead, Mental Stress and Health Issues Suspected
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Umrao Singh, 42, allegedly took his own life at the police line in Faridabad's Sector 30. Singh, posted at the police line, was found hanging in his room. Investigations are underway, with colleagues citing mental stress and health problems as potential factors.
- Country:
- India
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Umrao Singh, aged 42, allegedly hanged himself at the police line in Faridabad's Sector 30, according to officials on Tuesday.
Singh, who hailed from Rohdai village in Rewari district, had been with the Haryana Police for about 23 years and was living alone at the police line. He was reportedly suffering from mental stress and various health issues including diabetes.
The incident came to light when Singh did not leave his room around 6:00 am. Colleagues, concerned after he didn't respond, found him hanging through a window. A police team arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Senior officers reported no suicide note was found, and the reasons behind his death are being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gruesome Murder of BJP Leader Triggers High-Level Investigation in Assam
NCW Seeks On-Ground Investigation For Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal
Decomposed Body Found in Telangana Drinking Water Tank Sparks Investigation
Kota's Student Tragedy: NEET Aspirant's Suicide Sparks Investigation
Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation