Haryana Police ASI Found Dead, Mental Stress and Health Issues Suspected

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Umrao Singh, aged 42, allegedly hanged himself at the police line in Faridabad's Sector 30, according to officials on Tuesday.

Singh, who hailed from Rohdai village in Rewari district, had been with the Haryana Police for about 23 years and was living alone at the police line. He was reportedly suffering from mental stress and various health issues including diabetes.

The incident came to light when Singh did not leave his room around 6:00 am. Colleagues, concerned after he didn't respond, found him hanging through a window. A police team arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Senior officers reported no suicide note was found, and the reasons behind his death are being investigated.

