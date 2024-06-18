Family Feud Turns Deadly in Odisha: Man Bludgeoned by Brother-in-Law
A 30-year-old man, B. Narasinghalu, from Manikapur, Odisha, was killed by his brother-in-law, D. Chelapati, during an attempt to resolve a family dispute. Chelapati, accused of abusing his wife, struck Narasinghalu with an iron rod, resulting in his death. The assailant is currently at large.
In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man named B. Narasinghalu was bludgeoned to death by his brother-in-law, D. Chelapati, in Odisha's Ganjam district, police reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Manikapur village, falling under the Golanthara police station limits.
According to Inspector Bibekananda Swain of Golanthara police station, Narasinghalu had visited Chelapati on Monday to mediate a domestic dispute. Chelapati has been under scrutiny for allegedly physically abusing his wife throughout their seven-year marriage.
The situation escalated, leading Chelapati to strike Narasinghalu on the head with an iron rod during the heated exchange. Narasinghalu was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are currently on the lookout for Chelapati, who fled the scene immediately after the incident.
