Govt Launches 'Freedom and Democracy Bus' to Celebrate 30 Years of Democracy

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom and democracy, the government has introduced the "Freedom and Democracy Bus" to engage citizens on service delivery. This initiative aims to foster dialogue and increase citizen participation in shaping government programs through various activations nationwide.

During the handover ceremony of the bus, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga explained that the term "bus" is short for omnibus, meaning “for everyone.” She highlighted that the bus symbolizes a journey, fitting well with the idea of commemorating the arrival of democracy and freedom. "This bus will travel the length and breadth of our country until April next year, spreading the message of what the government has delivered to bring a better life to the people of South Africa over the past 30 years," Chikunga said in Centurion on Monday.

Minister Chikunga handed over the Freedom and Democracy Bus to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The bus will be managed by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) but will be available to all government departments for various campaigns. Chikunga urged all departments to take ownership of the bus, emphasizing its utility for ongoing work and community engagement.

The first assignment for the bus will be during the Youth Month activities. Chikunga expressed the government's commitment to putting people first as the country celebrates 30 years of democracy and freedom. "From the dawn of democracy in 1994, to date we stand more committed to bring a better life to all citizens of this glorious nation," she stated.

The 27th of April 2024 marked 30 years since the advent of democracy in South Africa, a historic milestone when all adults were allowed to vote in a free and fair democratic election for the first time.

As part of the “30 Years of Freedom” campaign, the government will reflect on the nation’s history, celebrate its accomplishments, and inspire citizens to continue contributing to its progress. The Freedom and Democracy Bus will serve as a moving symbol of this journey, engaging communities and highlighting the strides made over the past three decades.