Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Theft: Two Arrested, Main Pipeline Tapped

Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel by tapping the main pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The incident was discovered on June 9 when BPCL noticed reduced pressure in their pipeline. An earth-moving machine uncovered the breach, leading to their capture.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Diesel Theft: Two Arrested, Main Pipeline Tapped
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police have arrested two individuals from Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in stealing diesel. The theft was carried out by tapping the main pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an official stated on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on June 9 when BPCL noticed a reduction in pressure within their pipeline. BPCL supervisor Vikas Tiwari alerted the Badgonda police station, revealing the probable cause as unauthorized tapping of the pipeline, said in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore.

An apparatus revealed that the pipeline had been breached at chainage (specific point) number 565 KM, near Jamaniya village adjacent to Hema field firing range in Mhow tehsil. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of Kanha alias Don alias Jitendra Khati and Anil Soni, both from villages near Pithampur. Eight others have also been booked under IPC sections 379, 120B, and 411, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024