Madhya Pradesh Diesel Theft: Two Arrested, Main Pipeline Tapped

In a significant bust, police have arrested two individuals from Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in stealing diesel. The theft was carried out by tapping the main pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an official stated on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on June 9 when BPCL noticed a reduction in pressure within their pipeline. BPCL supervisor Vikas Tiwari alerted the Badgonda police station, revealing the probable cause as unauthorized tapping of the pipeline, said in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore.

An apparatus revealed that the pipeline had been breached at chainage (specific point) number 565 KM, near Jamaniya village adjacent to Hema field firing range in Mhow tehsil. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of Kanha alias Don alias Jitendra Khati and Anil Soni, both from villages near Pithampur. Eight others have also been booked under IPC sections 379, 120B, and 411, the official added.

