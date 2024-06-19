China's Forex Regulation: Navigating Challenges and Safeguarding Stability

China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it will closely monitor changes in external environment to prevent the yuan exchange rate from overshooting, and guard against risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows.

Zhe Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told the annual Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai that China's forex market is resilient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)