Left Menu

American Soldier Sentenced in Russia Amid Rising Tensions

A Russian court sentenced American Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison for theft and threats of murder. Black's arrest and sentencing add strain to already tense U.S.-Russia relations, further complicated by Russia's detention of several other American citizens.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:54 IST
American Soldier Sentenced in Russia Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court in Vladivostok sentenced American soldier Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison on charges of theft and threats of murder.

The court also fined Black 10,000 rubles ($115) in damages. Prosecutors had sought a longer sentence of four years and eight months.

Black's sentencing adds a new dimension to the already tense U.S.-Russia relations, further strained by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the detention of other American citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024