American Soldier Sentenced in Russia Amid Rising Tensions

A Russian court in Vladivostok sentenced American soldier Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison on charges of theft and threats of murder.

The court also fined Black 10,000 rubles ($115) in damages. Prosecutors had sought a longer sentence of four years and eight months.

Black's sentencing adds a new dimension to the already tense U.S.-Russia relations, further strained by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the detention of other American citizens.

