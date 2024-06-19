PM Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Highlights India's Educational Ambitions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, emphasizing its significance as a collaborative effort between India and East Asia Summit countries. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Heads of Missions from 17 nations, underscoring the international cooperation behind the project.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi expressed his profound delight at visiting Nalanda, a historic site, within 10 days of assuming office for his third term. He hailed Nalanda as not just a name but an identity and a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. Modi described Nalanda as a testament to the resilience of knowledge, which transcends physical destruction.

The Prime Minister asserted that the establishment of the new Nalanda University campus marks the beginning of a golden era for India. He emphasized that the revival of Nalanda near its ancient ruins would showcase India's capabilities to the world, demonstrating that nations grounded in strong human values can contribute to global progress by rejuvenating history.

Highlighting the international dimension of Nalanda, Modi acknowledged the participation of numerous countries in the project and praised Bihar's people for their efforts to restore the glory of Nalanda. He noted that Nalanda's legacy belongs not only to India but also to Asia and the world.

Modi underscored the essence of Nalanda as a beacon of continuous knowledge flow and education, which reflects India's approach to learning. He emphasized that education transcends boundaries and instills values and critical thinking.

The Prime Minister celebrated Nalanda University's diverse student body, comprising students from over 20 countries, as a manifestation of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the concept of the world as one family.

Discussing India's contributions to global knowledge systems, Modi highlighted Yoga Day and India's open approach to sharing yoga and Ayurveda with the world. He underscored India's commitment to sustainability, citing initiatives like Mission LiFE and the International Solar Alliance. Modi praised the new Nalanda University campus for its pioneering model of Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Emission, Net Zero Water, and Net Zero Waste, aligning with India's environmental goals.

The Prime Minister linked educational development to economic and cultural growth, citing India's strides in educational reforms, skill development, and global university rankings. He outlined achievements such as the rise in the number of universities and institutes across various sectors.

Modi stressed India's ambition to become a global hub of education and knowledge and outlined initiatives like the New Education Policy and collaborations with foreign universities. He expressed confidence that Indian students now have access to world-class education within the country, benefiting the middle class.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi called upon Nalanda's students to uphold its values and lead positive societal change. He envisioned Nalanda as a center of global significance, guiding humanity with its knowledge and ideals.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governor of Bihar, Shri Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha and Shri Samrat Choudary, Chancellor of Nalanda University, Prof. Arvind Panagariya, and Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University, Prof. Abhay Kumar Singh, among other dignitaries.