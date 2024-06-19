Left Menu

Naresh Kumar Gets Additional Charge as NDMC Chairperson

The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council for two months. Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has previously served in this role. His term extension comes amid ongoing disputes with the AAP government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on an additional charge for a two-month term, as an official order revealed.

Kumar, an AGMUT IAS officer from the 1987 batch, has held the position of NDMC chairperson in the past.

The MHA's communication to the principal secretary to the Lt Governor stated, "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1987), Chief Secretary of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, is assigned the charge of Chairperson, New Delhi Municipal Council, in addition to his existing responsibilities, for up to two months from the date of assumption of the role or until further orders."

Last month, the Central Government extended Kumar's service for an additional three months. Kumar, who has been in frequent conflict with the AAP government in Delhi, was initially given an extension in November 2023 following a Supreme Court directive. He was initially slated to retire on November 30, 2023, but received a six-month extension.

