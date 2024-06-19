China's Army Under Scrutiny: Xi Jinping's Call for Reform
China's President Xi Jinping highlighted significant issues within the army's politics, ideology, work style, and discipline during a military political work conference in Yanan. He emphasized that there should be no sanctuary for corruption in the military. The conference was reported to have taken place from June 17-19.
China's President Xi Jinping said there were deep-seated problems in the army's politics, ideology, work style and discipline, state-run CCTV reported on Wednesday.
"There must be no hiding place for corrupt elements in the army," Xi was quoted as saying at a military political work conference in the northwestern city of Yanan.
The report said the conference took place from June 17-19, but did not specify when Xi spoke.
