Ink Shifted to Middle Finger for Upcoming Himachal Pradesh By-Elections
In an upcoming by-election in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly constituencies on July 10, the ink marking will be on the middle finger instead of the forefinger, as directed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Commissioner Maneesh Garg. This change is due to the recent Lok Sabha elections held on June 1, where voters' forefingers were inked.
- Country:
- India
In a notable adjustment, upcoming by-elections in the Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for July 10, will see a shift in the marking of voters' fingers. Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Commissioner Maneesh Garg announced that ink will now be applied to the middle finger rather than the forefinger.
This measure is taken in consideration of the recent Lok Sabha elections, held on June 1, where voters' forefingers had already been marked. The directive aims to ensure clarity and prevent any confusion among voters and officials.
A notification issued by Commissioner Garg has instructed district election officials in Hamirpur, Kangra, and Solan to adhere to the new guidelines. It is emphasized that marking of the middle finger will be mandatory if another poll has occurred within two months prior to these by-elections. All concerned parties, including those managing the election process, have been informed of this change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP candidate and Union minister Anurag Thakur leading by 65,336 votes against Cong's Satpal Raizada in Himachal's Hamirpur LS seat: EC.
BJP candidate from Himachal's Hamirpur LS seat Anurag Thakur leading by 31,034 votes against Cong's Satpal Raizada: EC.
"My next five years will be dedicated to Hamirpur," says Anurag Thakur, who is set for fifth consecutive term
Union minister and BJP candidate from Himachal's Hamirpur seat Anurag Thakur leading by 85,652 votes against Cong's Satpal Raizada: EC.
BJP candidate and Union minister Anurag Thakur leading with margin of 1,47,723 votes in Himachal's Hamirpur LS seat: Election Commission.