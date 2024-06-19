Left Menu

New Police Station at Bijwasan to Enhance Security for 1.5 Lakh Residents

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station to serve approximately 1.5 lakh people. This move realigns the current boundaries of the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station, and the Bijwasan station will soon become a major terminal with increased security provisions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:26 IST
New Police Station at Bijwasan to Enhance Security for 1.5 Lakh Residents
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station. The station will cater to an estimated 1.5 lakh residents, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The inception of this police station follows the realignment of existing boundaries under the Delhi Cantonment Railway Police's jurisdiction. Currently overseeing 13 stations, the new setup will place Palam, Shahbad Mohammadpur, and Bijwasan, spanning roughly 9 kilometers, under its authority.

This strategic move is set to bolster security as Bijwasan Railway Station nears operational status. Positioned close to IGI Airport, it is poised to emerge as a mega terminal, necessitating heightened policing for the safety of both stations and passengers. Essential resources will be allocated from Delhi Police's existing assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024