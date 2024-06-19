New Police Station at Bijwasan to Enhance Security for 1.5 Lakh Residents

In a significant development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station. The station will cater to an estimated 1.5 lakh residents, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The inception of this police station follows the realignment of existing boundaries under the Delhi Cantonment Railway Police's jurisdiction. Currently overseeing 13 stations, the new setup will place Palam, Shahbad Mohammadpur, and Bijwasan, spanning roughly 9 kilometers, under its authority.

This strategic move is set to bolster security as Bijwasan Railway Station nears operational status. Positioned close to IGI Airport, it is poised to emerge as a mega terminal, necessitating heightened policing for the safety of both stations and passengers. Essential resources will be allocated from Delhi Police's existing assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)