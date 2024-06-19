Left Menu

Jail Kitchen Blast Leaves Seven Inmates Wounded in Kashmir

A gas cylinder explosion in the district jail of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara injured seven inmates. The incident occurred in the kitchen, and five of the injured were taken to a hospital in the state capital. Authorities have filed a case and started an investigation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:47 IST
At least seven inmates were injured in a gas cylinder explosion inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The blast erupted within the kitchen of the district jail in the north Kashmir district, according to an official statement.

All injured inmates were promptly taken to a local hospital. Of these, five were subsequently transferred to a hospital in the state capital for further treatment. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, the official added.

