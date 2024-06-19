Jail Kitchen Blast Leaves Seven Inmates Wounded in Kashmir

At least seven inmates were injured in a gas cylinder explosion inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The blast erupted within the kitchen of the district jail in the north Kashmir district, according to an official statement.

All injured inmates were promptly taken to a local hospital. Of these, five were subsequently transferred to a hospital in the state capital for further treatment. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)