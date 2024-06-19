Hoax Bomb Threat Emails Spark Nationwide Airport Panic

Police have initiated a criminal investigation into bomb threat emails targeting Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and other airports nationwide, an officer reported on Wednesday.

Authorities, having determined the threat to be a hoax, have sought information from Gmail, which hosted the sender's account.

On Tuesday, threats were received via a Gmail account warning of bombs at airports in Indore and other major cities. Investigators have debunked the threats, confirming them as fabricated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena informed the media in Indore.

Meena elaborated that a case was filed under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, based on an Airports Authority of India (AAI) officer's complaint.

Authorities are pursuing details from Gmail to trace the sender, with a detailed investigation underway, he added.

Remarkably, 41 airports, including Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. Authorities rapidly implemented contingency plans and conducted thorough anti-sabotage checks, which confirmed the threats as hoaxes, official sources stated.

Security was heightened, leading agencies to thoroughly sweep terminals after receiving the emails from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com.

