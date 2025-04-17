Emerging Trend of Failed Intimate Relationships Giving Rise to Criminal Cases

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over a disturbing trend where failed intimate relationships result in criminal proceedings. Justice Krishan Pahal noted this while granting bail to Arun Kumar Mishra, accused of rape by a woman aware of his marital history.

The court observed that the delay in filing the FIR and the evidence pointed more towards the emotional impact of a failed relationship rather than a legitimate criminal grievance, highlighting a societal shift in how intimate relationships are perceived.

This case underlines a broader issue of legal systems being increasingly used to assign blame in personal fallouts, underscoring the need for critical reflection on the consequences of such actions on individual responsibility and legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)