Emerging Trend of Failed Intimate Relationships Giving Rise to Criminal Cases

The Allahabad High Court has highlighted a trend where failed intimate relationships increasingly lead to criminal proceedings. In granting bail to Arun Kumar Mishra, accused of rape, the court emphasized the misuse of legal provisions due to 'emotional aftermath' rather than genuine grievance after a delayed FIR lodging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:10 IST
The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over a disturbing trend where failed intimate relationships result in criminal proceedings. Justice Krishan Pahal noted this while granting bail to Arun Kumar Mishra, accused of rape by a woman aware of his marital history.

The court observed that the delay in filing the FIR and the evidence pointed more towards the emotional impact of a failed relationship rather than a legitimate criminal grievance, highlighting a societal shift in how intimate relationships are perceived.

This case underlines a broader issue of legal systems being increasingly used to assign blame in personal fallouts, underscoring the need for critical reflection on the consequences of such actions on individual responsibility and legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

