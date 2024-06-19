Assam Cabinet Announces Key Delimitations and Support for Youth Clubs

The Assam Cabinet has revealed a series of pivotal changes affecting the state's governance and youth development. Firstly, in an effort to streamline administrative efficiency, the delimitation of development blocks and rural assembly seats will be undertaken, with each rural constituency to include four zilla parishads.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved an initiative to support youth clubs and sports associations in various assembly constituencies. A sum of Rs 15 lakh will be allocated to each, with funds designated for infrastructural development and sporting equipment.

Lastly, in response to business community concerns over GST notices, ministers will conduct regional consultations across Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Silchar, compiling a report within one month. This multi-faceted approach aims to foster development and address local issues effectively.

