Nasrallah's Stark Warning: No Bounds in War with Israel
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, stated that his group would fight without restrictions if war with Israel breaks out. He emphasized that no place in Israel would be safe from their attacks, including areas in the Mediterranean Sea. Cyprus was also warned for permitting Israeli military activities.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:20 IST
The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that his group would fight with "no rules" and "no ceilings" in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah's attacks.
In a televised address, Nasrallah said that included possible targets in the Mediterranean Sea. Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it "a part of the war" if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
