Family Tragedy: Migrant Killed by Uncle in Quarrel
A 20-year-old migrant named Sahil Ansari was killed by his uncle, Musahib Ansari, during a quarrel in Mansa Devi Nagar. Sahil, who hailed from Bihar, succumbed to knife injuries at a private hospital. The police have arrested the uncle, and further investigation is underway.
PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:25 IST
A tragic family dispute resulted in the death of 20-year-old migrant Sahil Ansari, police reported on Wednesday.
Sahil, originally from Bihar and residing in Mansa Devi Nagar, became fatally injured during a confrontation with his uncle, Musahib Ansari, on Tuesday night. The altercation escalated, leading to Sahil being attacked with a knife.
Despite medical efforts at a private hospital, Sahil succumbed to his injuries. The police have since apprehended Musahib for the homicide, with further investigations currently in progress.
