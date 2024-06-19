Family Tragedy: Migrant Killed by Uncle in Quarrel

A tragic family dispute resulted in the death of 20-year-old migrant Sahil Ansari, police reported on Wednesday.

Sahil, originally from Bihar and residing in Mansa Devi Nagar, became fatally injured during a confrontation with his uncle, Musahib Ansari, on Tuesday night. The altercation escalated, leading to Sahil being attacked with a knife.

Despite medical efforts at a private hospital, Sahil succumbed to his injuries. The police have since apprehended Musahib for the homicide, with further investigations currently in progress.

