Prime Minister Sunak's Bodyguard Arrested Over Gambling Scandal

One of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bodyguards has been arrested over alleged bets on the date of Britain's national election before it was announced. The Metropolitan Police and Gambling Commission are investigating. The officer was released on bail and removed from duty. A Sunak aide is also being investigated.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a shocking turn of events, one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's police bodyguards has been arrested over allegations of gambling on the date of Britain's national election before its public announcement.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command constable on Monday, citing misconduct in public office. This investigation was initiated following a tip-off from the Gambling Commission, which oversees the industry and is probing potential offences related to the election date.

Prime Minister Sunak had announced on May 22 that the parliamentary election would take place on July 4, a closely guarded secret that caught many in the Conservative Party off-guard, as they had anticipated a fall election. Betting on various events, including elections, is commonplace in the UK, but using insider information is illegal.

