West Bengal Governor Raises Security Concerns Over Kolkata Police Presence
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has raised concerns over his security due to the presence of the current Kolkata Police contingent at Raj Bhavan. He alleges that the police are snooping on his movements and working against the interests of Raj Bhavan. The governor has informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but no action has been taken.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has voiced serious concerns over his security owing to the current Kolkata Police contingent stationed at Raj Bhavan.
Days after ordering the police to vacate the premises, the officers remain on duty. Governor Bose alleges that these personnel, with external political backing, are involved in surveillance activities that compromise his safety and violate constitutional norms.
Despite alerting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Home portfolio, no corrective action has been taken. Bose's apprehensions highlight an acute distrust within the highest echelons of state administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha chief minister after his BJD loses assembly elections: Raj Bhavan sources.
Four Arrested for Assaulting Officers in Kolkata Police Station
Clash at Raj Bhavan: Suvendu Adhikari Blocked Amid Tensions
West Bengal Governor Expresses Security Concerns Over Kolkata Police Presence
I am not secure with current Kolkata Police contingent deployed in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to PTI.