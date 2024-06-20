West Bengal Governor Raises Security Concerns Over Kolkata Police Presence

In a troubling development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has voiced serious concerns over his security owing to the current Kolkata Police contingent stationed at Raj Bhavan.

Days after ordering the police to vacate the premises, the officers remain on duty. Governor Bose alleges that these personnel, with external political backing, are involved in surveillance activities that compromise his safety and violate constitutional norms.

Despite alerting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Home portfolio, no corrective action has been taken. Bose's apprehensions highlight an acute distrust within the highest echelons of state administration.

