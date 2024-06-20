Left Menu

Putin Eyes LNG Opportunities in Vietnam

During a state visit to Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian companies are prepared to invest in liquified natural gas (LNG) projects in the country. The comments were made during a televised news briefing with the Vietnamese president.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST
Putin Eyes LNG Opportunities in Vietnam
  • Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian companies were ready to invest in liquified natural gas projects in Vietnam.

Putin made the comments in a televised news briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart during a state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

