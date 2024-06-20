Putin Eyes LNG Opportunities in Vietnam
During a state visit to Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian companies are prepared to invest in liquified natural gas (LNG) projects in the country. The comments were made during a televised news briefing with the Vietnamese president.
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian companies were ready to invest in liquified natural gas projects in Vietnam.
Putin made the comments in a televised news briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart during a state visit to the Southeast Asian country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJPs narrow majority shifts focus to rural spending and increased private investments
NZ’s Green Investment: $36M Boost for Sustainable Farming and Water Quality
Niue’s New Dawn: 50 Years of Self-Governance Celebrated with Renewable Energy Initiative
Luminous Power Technologies Joins Forces with Energy Swaraj Foundation and India's Solar Man to drive climate correction initiatives
Korea Pledges $14 Billion for African Investments at Inaugural Korea-Africa Summit