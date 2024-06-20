Man Charged After Woman Dies in Car Accident in Maharashtra Valley

Police have officially registered a case against a man following the tragic death of his woman friend, who drove a car into a valley in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The man faces charges under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (A) for causing death by negligence. He handed over the car keys to the woman without confirming if she had a driving license, the official explained.

Identified as Shweta Survase, aged 23, the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear, leading to the mishap. Her friend Suraj Mule was recording a video of her at the time, according to police reports.

The vehicle slid back, breached a crash barrier, and plunged into the valley in the Sulibhanjan area. Rescuers took an hour to reach the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The Khultabad police station registered a case against Mule on Tuesday, alleging death by negligence. "We will issue a notice to the accused in accordance with legal guidelines," the official stated.

In a twist, Shweta's cousin, Priyanka Yadav, accused Mule of premeditated murder. "We were informed of Shweta's death five to six hours after the accident. She never made or posted videos on social media. The accused planned the murder and took her 30-40 km away from the city," Yadav told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)