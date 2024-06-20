Australia Bolsters Papua New Guinea Reconstruction with $1.3 Million Aid Boost

Australia is extending substantial support to Papua New Guinea's reconstruction endeavors by providing a further 2 million Australian dollars (USD 1.3 million) after last month's devastating landslide, according to the government announcement on Thursday.

The South Pacific nation, located off Australia's northern coast, remains critically affected by the tragedy in the mountainous Enga province. The United Nations has estimated the landslide's death toll at 670, with 1,650 survivors displaced. Furthermore, Papua New Guinea's government suspects that over 2,000 people were buried when a mountainside collapsed onto the Yambali settlement during the night.

"Road access is critical for essential services as well as food and fuel supply chains," stated Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, during her visit to the landslide site alongside Papua New Guinea's Defence Minister Billy Joseph and Enga Governor Peter Ipatas.

Wong added, "The additional support of 2 million Australian dollars announced today responds to PNG's request to restore connectivity of the Highlands Highway – the transport artery of the region."

The aide will also aid local health services and provide over 1,000 learning packs for children. Australia's initial assistance of USD 2.5 million had already delivered emergency supplies, supported humanitarian partners, and disaster responders, including technical experts in the days following the May 24 landslide. PBS's ongoing support was reiterated by Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Wong, who unveiled a comprehensive aid package during a ministerial forum in Papua New Guinea.

This aid is also aimed at bolstering Papua New Guinea's internal security and advancing law and justice priorities under a bilateral security agreement from last year. Key elements of the package include supporting a weapons management program and enhancing PNG's legal framework to combat financial crime. "A safe and secure Papua New Guinea benefits the country, Australia, and the region," emphasized Wong on Channel Nine's Today show. "Australians have an interest in ensuring we work with Papua New Guinea, our closest neighbor, to maintain security and stability."

Papua New Guinea, which has a population nearing 10 million and is the most populous Pacific island nation, has dealt with significant unrest this year, including deadly riots in Port Moresby and Lae, and tribal violence resulting in multiple fatalities.

