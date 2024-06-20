China and Malaysia to Resolve Maritime Disputes Peacefully
China and Malaysia have agreed to address maritime disputes peacefully through friendly consultations, as reported by Chinese state media. A bilateral dialogue will be launched to manage maritime issues and foster cooperation between the two nations.
China and Malaysia have agreed to resolve maritime disputes by "peaceful means", through friendly consultations and negotiation, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Thursday citing a joint statement.
The two countries will launch a bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues as early as possible to foster cooperation, Xinhua reported.
