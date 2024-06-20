Nationwide Support For Medha Patkar's Sardar Sarovar Rehabilitation Demand

Activist Medha Patkar's protest in Madhya Pradesh calling for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Project has received wide-ranging support from multiple states and a farmers' body.

Patkar, a leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, has staged her protest in Chikhalda village for the past six days, demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders regarding the rehabilitation of affected persons.

On Wednesday, activists including Prafulla Samantara and former MLA Dr. Suneelam arrived in Kheda Basti to offer their backing, highlighting the urgency of the rehabilitation issue and warning of nationwide agitations if demands are not met.

