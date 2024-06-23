JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna Booked for Alleged Sodomy: Twists and Controversies

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has found himself embroiled in a serious legal controversy, with police booking him on allegations of sodomizing a party worker, Chethan K S, at his farmhouse in Ghannikada. The complaint, leading to charges under IPC sections 377 and 506, alleges the incident occurred on June 16.

In response, Revanna has categorically denied the accusations, claiming that Chethan fabricated the charges in an attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from him. This counter-allegation has led to Chethan facing an extortion charge, following a complaint by Suraj's aide, Shivakumar.

This scandal is further complicated by the legal troubles of Revanna's elder brother, Prajwal, who is in police custody over multiple allegations of sexual assault. Their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani, are also entangled in legal issues, being out on bail for kidnapping charges related to Prajwal's alleged victim.

