Tragedy Unfolds: Fourth Victim Dies in Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting

A shooting at an Arkansas grocery store has claimed a fourth victim, bringing the total number of people hit by gunfire to 14. The victims include 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers, and the suspect, Travis Eugene Posey. A media briefing is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday.

PTI | Littlerock | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A devastating shooting at an Arkansas grocery store has resulted in the death of a fourth victim, raising the total number of people affected by the gunfire to 14. Among the victims are 11 civilians and two law enforcement officers. The suspect, identified as Travis Eugene Posey, was also wounded but not critically and has been charged with four counts of capital murder. Posey is presently held at the Ouachita County Detention Centre.

Tragic loss of life included Shirley Taylor, 62; Callie Weems, 23; Roy Sturgis, 50; and Ellen Shrum, 81, with ages of the injured ranging from 20 to 65. Police reported that four individuals remain hospitalized, with one woman in critical condition. Among the wounded officers, Fordyce Police Officer James Johnson was released from the hospital, whereas Stuttgart Police Officer John Hudson sustained minor injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. A media briefing is slated for 2 pm Sunday for further updates. The incident occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. The state's history has seen similar grocery store shootings, reflecting a concerning pattern.

