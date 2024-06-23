Left Menu

Kyiv Region Struck by Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:07 IST
Two people were injured and scores of residential and other buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region overnight, the head of the region's state administration said on Sunday.

Of the three missiles launched by Russia, Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed two over the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Sunday. In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Oleshchuk did not say what happened to the third missile.

Falling debris injured two people who did not require hospitalisation, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv region's administration, said on Telegram. Debris also damaged six multi-storey residential buildings and more than 20 private houses, Kravchenko added. In addition, a gas station, a pharmacy, an administrative building and three cars in the region were also damaged.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and several others across Ukraine were under air raid alerts for about an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 4:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT). Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv at the time that sounded like air defence systems hitting air weapons.

