Man Arrested in Ahmedabad Over Threat to Kill Rajasthan MLA

Police in Ahmedabad arrested Kishanlal Jat for allegedly threatening to kill Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati. The arrest took place near a railway station, where a pistol and cartridges were recovered. Jat, reportedly wanted for other crimes, had earlier posted a threatening video on Instagram.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Ahmedabad have detained a man after he allegedly issued a death threat against Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati via social media, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kishanlal Jat, a resident of Balotra district in Rajasthan, was apprehended near a railway station on Saturday. Authorities confiscated a pistol and nine cartridges, reportedly sourced from Madhya Pradesh, intended for targeting the legislator.

Jat revealed to investigators that he was already a wanted individual in a separate criminal case in Rajasthan. His previous charges include causing bodily harm, wrongful restraint, and robbery. The threat was made through a video post on Instagram approximately a month ago.

The accused had procured the firearm and ammunition as part of his plan and had tested the weapon by discharging a round. The weapon was concealed under the seat of his motorcycle, which authorities have now seized. Arrangements are being made to transfer Jat to Rajasthan police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

