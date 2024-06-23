Man Arrested in Ahmedabad Over Threat to Kill Rajasthan MLA

Police in Ahmedabad have detained a man after he allegedly issued a death threat against Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati via social media, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kishanlal Jat, a resident of Balotra district in Rajasthan, was apprehended near a railway station on Saturday. Authorities confiscated a pistol and nine cartridges, reportedly sourced from Madhya Pradesh, intended for targeting the legislator.

Jat revealed to investigators that he was already a wanted individual in a separate criminal case in Rajasthan. His previous charges include causing bodily harm, wrongful restraint, and robbery. The threat was made through a video post on Instagram approximately a month ago.

The accused had procured the firearm and ammunition as part of his plan and had tested the weapon by discharging a round. The weapon was concealed under the seat of his motorcycle, which authorities have now seized. Arrangements are being made to transfer Jat to Rajasthan police custody.

