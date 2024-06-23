Amit Shah Reviews Nationwide Flood Preparedness Amid Rising Monsoon Threats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the nation's preparedness for monsoon-related flood risks. The meeting, attended by key officials from multiple ministries and states, aimed at enhancing flood management strategies.

States such as Bihar, Assam, and regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim frequently grapple with flooding and landslides due to increased water levels during the monsoon season. The discussions underscored the pressing need for coordinated efforts to mitigate these annual challenges.

In Assam, over 1.17 lakh people across ten districts are currently facing the brunt of severe flooding. Authorities have established 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres to provide care for the affected populace, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)