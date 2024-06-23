Left Menu

Reforming India's Legal System: A New Era of Justice

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the need to understand India's legal history from a non-colonial perspective. He highlighted the introduction of new laws by the Modi government to replace outdated colonial laws and modernize the criminal justice system in India.

Arjun Ram Meghwal
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday stressed the importance of comprehending India's legal history from a non-colonial standpoint. Speaking at a conference at Vellore Institute of Technology, Meghwal underscored that laws established during colonial times were detached from Indian ethos and realities, instead serving colonial rulers' interests.

The conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' attracted notable legal minds, including high court judges, advocates, academics, and law enforcement representatives. Highlighting the Modi government's efforts, Meghwal stated that obsolete colonial-era laws have been replaced by the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act, which will take effect from July 1.

Meghwal, along with other dignitaries, stressed the urgency of eradicating colonial legacies and instituting a refined criminal justice system. Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs, Rajiv Mani, backed the minister's statements, emphasizing the significance of replacing outdated laws with modern equivalents to liberate the Indian legal framework from colonial influences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

