India Condemns Glorification of Terrorism Amid Kanishka Bombing Anniversary

India has strongly condemned the frequent glorification of terrorism in Canada, terming such actions as 'deplorable' on the 39th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing, which claimed 329 lives, most of whom were Canadians of Indian descent.

According to a statement by the Indian High Commission, terrorism transcends 'borders, nationality, or race.' The Montreal-New Delhi Air India Flight 182 exploded 45 minutes before landing at London's Heathrow Airport on June 23, 1985. The bombing, attributed to Sikh militants, was in retaliation to 'Operation Bluestar' in 1984. In memoriam, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, alongside consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, organized events solemnly remembering the victims.

The statement also called for a united global front against terrorism, asserting that despite the passage of thirty-nine years, terrorism now poses an existential threat to international peace and security. MPs in Canada's parliament, controversy sparked last week when a 'one-minute silence' was observed for Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed last year. India demanded action against these extremist activities, maintaining that the perpetrators of the Kanishka bombing remain at large.

