Govt Amends Rules: 180 Days Maternity Leave for Surrogate Mothers

In a landmark move, the Centre has amended the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, to grant 180 days of maternity leave to women government employees who have children through surrogacy. This significant change aims to support the 'commissioning mother'—the intending mother of the surrogate child—ensuring she receives equivalent benefits as natural birth mothers.

Furthermore, the amended rules introduce child care leave for the commissioning mother and paternity leave of 15 days for the commissioning father, ensuring support for both parents. This move, effective from June 18, 2024, brings more inclusivity and support for varied family structures within the government workforce.

Before this amendment, the rules did not provide for maternity leave in cases of surrogacy, marking a substantial shift in policy. Additionally, the new rules clarify the definitions of 'surrogate mother' and 'commissioning father' to avoid any ambiguity. This policy shift underscores the government's commitment to recognizing and supporting diverse parenting roles.

