Left Menu

Govt Amends Rules: 180 Days Maternity Leave for Surrogate Mothers

The Centre has amended the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules to allow 180 days of maternity leave for women government employees who have children through surrogacy. Additionally, commissioning mothers can avail child care leave, while commissioning fathers are eligible for 15 days of paternity leave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:27 IST
Govt Amends Rules: 180 Days Maternity Leave for Surrogate Mothers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Centre has amended the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, to grant 180 days of maternity leave to women government employees who have children through surrogacy. This significant change aims to support the 'commissioning mother'—the intending mother of the surrogate child—ensuring she receives equivalent benefits as natural birth mothers.

Furthermore, the amended rules introduce child care leave for the commissioning mother and paternity leave of 15 days for the commissioning father, ensuring support for both parents. This move, effective from June 18, 2024, brings more inclusivity and support for varied family structures within the government workforce.

Before this amendment, the rules did not provide for maternity leave in cases of surrogacy, marking a substantial shift in policy. Additionally, the new rules clarify the definitions of 'surrogate mother' and 'commissioning father' to avoid any ambiguity. This policy shift underscores the government's commitment to recognizing and supporting diverse parenting roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024