Odesa Under Siege: Russian Attack Injures Three, Triggers Massive Fire

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa struck civilian infrastructure and injured at least three people on Monday morning, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

A 19-year-old boy and two middle-aged men were taken to hospital, Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine's interior ministry published pictures of a massive cloud of smoke rising from the site where emergency services were working to put out a fire.

The air force had warned the city's residents of the threat of incoming missiles before the explosions sounded. Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-long full-scale invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city's port facilities. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)