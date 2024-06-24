Madhya Pradesh Police Rescue Over 50 Cattle from Illegal Transport

In a significant operation, Madhya Pradesh police have successfully rescued over 50 cattle being illegally transported from Punjab to Maharashtra for slaughter, an official confirmed on Monday.

The law enforcement agency intercepted three trucks on Saturday at Kakarda post along the Agra-Mumbai highway within MP's Khargone district, following a critical tip-off.

The cattle, found crammed with their necks tied, were valued at Rs. 15 lakh and have been moved to a local gaushala. Nine individuals were arrested, with charges filed under the state's Anti Cow Slaughtering Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)