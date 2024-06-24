Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Rescue Over 50 Cattle from Illegal Transport

Madhya Pradesh police intercepted three trucks illegally transporting more than 50 cattle from Punjab to Maharashtra. The officials arrested nine individuals and are searching for two more suspects involved. The cattle valued at Rs. 15 lakh were taken to a local gaushala, and the trucks impounded.

Updated: 24-06-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:01 IST

In a significant operation, Madhya Pradesh police have successfully rescued over 50 cattle being illegally transported from Punjab to Maharashtra for slaughter, an official confirmed on Monday.

The law enforcement agency intercepted three trucks on Saturday at Kakarda post along the Agra-Mumbai highway within MP's Khargone district, following a critical tip-off.

The cattle, found crammed with their necks tied, were valued at Rs. 15 lakh and have been moved to a local gaushala. Nine individuals were arrested, with charges filed under the state's Anti Cow Slaughtering Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

