Yemen's Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Gulf of Aden

Officials report that Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, hinting at a potential escalation in their maritime attacks. The attack occurred 450 km southeast of Nishtun, a town near Yemen's border with Oman.

The targeted vessel was near the Socotra Island, another region held by Yemen's exiled government's allies. The UKMTO confirmed that an explosion occurred near the vessel, but the crew remained safe, continuing their journey to the next port.

Suspicions immediately centered on the Houthis, though they have yet to claim the assault. This incident follows their series of missile and drone attacks, part of their broader campaign amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

