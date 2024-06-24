Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Daughters in Defence Colony

In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother and her two daughters were charred to death while three others were injured in a fire at an under-construction house in Defence Colony. The tragic blaze was reported on Sunday in the Teela Mor police station area.

According to police reports, the fire erupted due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder while the woman was cooking. Nathulal, the house owner, was getting five rooms constructed with the help of Mukesh, who resided there with his family.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal revealed that the daughters, Priyanka and Himani, tried to douse the flames but were trapped as the door got locked. Police are conducting a probe into the incident, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

