Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Daughters in Defence Colony

A mother and her two daughters died in a fire caused by an LPG cylinder leak in Defence Colony. The fire broke out in an under-construction house, injuring three others. The victims couldn't escape as the door got locked. Police investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:41 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Daughters in Defence Colony
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother and her two daughters were charred to death while three others were injured in a fire at an under-construction house in Defence Colony. The tragic blaze was reported on Sunday in the Teela Mor police station area.

According to police reports, the fire erupted due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder while the woman was cooking. Nathulal, the house owner, was getting five rooms constructed with the help of Mukesh, who resided there with his family.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal revealed that the daughters, Priyanka and Himani, tried to douse the flames but were trapped as the door got locked. Police are conducting a probe into the incident, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024