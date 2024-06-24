Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Haryana High Court's Decision: No Extra Marks for State Residents

The Supreme Court upheld a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that invalidated Haryana's policy of giving extra marks to its residents in state recruitment exams, calling it a populist measure. The apex court dismissed the appeal, citing the importance of merit-based recruitment without artificial classification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Haryana High Court's Decision: No Extra Marks for State Residents
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that nullified the Haryana government's policy of awarding additional marks to its residents in recruitment examinations.

Labeling the policy as a 'populist measure,' a vacation bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal declined to interfere with the High Court's ruling, which deemed the socioeconomic criteria set by the Haryana government to be unconstitutional for assigning extra marks to certain candidates applying for state government positions.

'After reviewing the judgment, we found no errors. The special leave petitions are dismissed,' the bench stated, dismissing the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's appeal against the decision.

