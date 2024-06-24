Deadly Fire in South Korean Factory: 22 Migrant Workers Killed

A devastating fire likely caused by exploding lithium batteries has engulfed a manufacturing factory near Seoul, South Korea, resulting in the deaths of 22 migrant workers and injuring eight others, according to officials.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the factory in Hwaseong city around 10:30 a.m. while workers were examining and packaging batteries, fire officials said. An eyewitness account suggested that the fire started following the explosion of the batteries. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

The victims included 18 Chinese nationals, two South Koreans, and one Laotian, with one victim's nationality yet to be confirmed, local fire official Kim Jin-young revealed in a televised briefing. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min visited the site, committing to support victims' families and provide government assistance for funeral services.

