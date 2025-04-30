Evacuation of Congolese Troops from Goma: A Delicate Mission
Hundreds of unarmed Congolese soldiers and police officers are being transferred from Goma to Kinshasa under ICRC's oversight after the capture of Goma by M23 rebels. The move comes amid a complex conflict in eastern Congo, linked to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and mining disputes.
In a significant turn of events, hundreds of Congolese soldiers and police officers are being evacuated from the United Nations' base in Goma to the capital, Kinshasa, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This transfer follows the January takeover of Goma by M23 rebels.
The ICRC will accompany the unarmed soldiers and police from MONUSCO's site, with the relocation expected to span several days. Since late January, roughly 1,400 individuals, primarily soldiers, have sought refuge at MONUSCO's Goma base, underscoring the intense hostilities in the region.
This development comes in light of an increased conflict in eastern Congo sparked by Rwanda's 1994 genocide and ongoing disputes over mineral resources. Although Rwanda refutes UN allegations of supporting M23, sporadic clashes continue, challenging the region's stability. Despite calls for peace, prior ceasefires have struggled to hold.
