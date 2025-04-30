Absence at Moscow: Modi Skips Victory Day

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted not to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow scheduled for May 9, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

This decision comes as Russia plans to host several international leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Modi's absence could influence India-Russia relations and the broader geopolitical landscape amid global attention on the event.

