Justice Served: Youth Sentenced for Assaulting 4-Year-Old in Odisha

A 17-year-old in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. The judgment, delivered by additional sessions judge Satyanarayan Patra, included statements from 14 witnesses and a medical report. The youth will be kept in a juvenile home until 21 before being transferred to an adult jail.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:26 IST
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 17-year-old youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl two years ago, according to an official.

Presiding over the children's court, Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, as revealed by Krushna Chandra Das, the additional special public prosecutor.

Should there be a default in the fine, the convict will serve an additional two months in jail, Das added.

The judgment was anchored on the minor victim's testimony, corroborated by 14 witnesses and a medical report, he stated.

The youth will be detained in Rourkela's juvenile home until he turns 21, after which he will be transferred to Circle Jail Baripada, Das said.

The incident, occurring on June 15, 2022, in Upperbeda village, under the Jharpokharia Police Station jurisdiction, saw the youth taking the girl to a secluded area and assaulting her sexually.

Prompt action was taken based on the victim's father's complaint, leading to a case registration under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The accused was subsequently arrested and forwarded to court, according to police sources.

