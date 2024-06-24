Former Student Faces Life Sentence for Killing Arizona Professor

Murad Dervish, a former University of Arizona student, could face a life prison term following his conviction for the fatal shooting of Professor Thomas Meixner. Dervish, expelled months prior, shot Meixner 11 times on October 5, 2022. The Pima County Superior Court jury delivered a guilty verdict last month, escalating the severity of charges against Dervish, including aggravated assault.

Prosecutors argue for a life sentence without parole, suggesting premeditation as Dervish had purchased a 9 mm handgun a month before. However, the defense claims that Dervish was experiencing a psychotic episode, advocating for a reduced charge of second-degree murder, potentially leading to psychiatric confinement instead of prison.

Meixner, who led the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, had previously been involved in Dervish's expulsion due to various issues. Authorities had already circulated warnings about Dervish on campus. Following the shooting, Dervish was apprehended during a traffic stop, with a loaded handgun consistent with the crime scene. The sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

