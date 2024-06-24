Tragedy at Greater Noida IT Campus: Three Maintenance Workers Drown in Sewage Treatment Plant

In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, three maintenance personnel drowned in a sewage treatment plant at the Greater Noida campus of multinational IT solutions company Coforge on Monday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar, the police control room received an alert in the evening, reporting that three individuals had fallen into the STP tank.

Despite rapid assistance from the local fire brigade and medical team at GIMS hospital, the workers were declared dead. The victims have been identified as Mohit from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Harigovind from Kanpur Dehat, and Ankit from Mathura. The families have been notified, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

