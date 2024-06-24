Left Menu

Tragedy at Greater Noida IT Campus: Three Maintenance Workers Drown in Sewage Treatment Plant

Three maintenance personnel tragically drowned in a sewage treatment plant at Coforge's Greater Noida campus on Monday. Despite immediate efforts by local fire brigade and hospital staff, they were declared dead. Police have identified the victims and informed their families. Further legal actions against the company are underway.

Updated: 24-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:35 IST
In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, three maintenance personnel drowned in a sewage treatment plant at the Greater Noida campus of multinational IT solutions company Coforge on Monday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar, the police control room received an alert in the evening, reporting that three individuals had fallen into the STP tank.

Despite rapid assistance from the local fire brigade and medical team at GIMS hospital, the workers were declared dead. The victims have been identified as Mohit from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Harigovind from Kanpur Dehat, and Ankit from Mathura. The families have been notified, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

