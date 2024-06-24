West Bengal Engaged in Ganga Water Treaty Review: Centre Refutes Banerjee's Claim

The Centre has firmly refuted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assertion that West Bengal was sidelined in the review of the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh. According to official sources, the state was actively consulted during the process, and a joint secretary from its irrigation and waterways department communicated the state's water demand for the next three decades.

Initialised in 1996, the 30-year Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh is approaching its conclusion in 2026, though an extension remains possible through mutual consensus. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiation of technical discussions aimed at renewing the treaty.

Banerjee, in a letter to Modi, argued that the decision to renew the treaty was made unilaterally and called for the inclusion of the West Bengal government in the discussions. Contrary to her claim, Union government sources disclosed that West Bengal had nominated a chief engineer for the committee reviewing the treaty as early as last August.

